Modi stresses on Indo-Nepal legacy while opening second ICP

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, jointly inaugurated the second Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani – Biratnagar on Tuesday.

Jogbani – Biratnagar is an important trade point between the two countries. The ICP is equipped with all the modern facilities. The second Integrated Check Post at Jogbani – Biratnagar was built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people’s movement across Indo-Nepal border.

Both PM Modi and PM Oli participated through Video Conferencing during which, Modi said, “India has been playing the role of a trusted partner in Nepal’s all round development,” adding, “Neighbourhood first is the main policy of my government and improving cross border connectivity is an important aspect of it.”

Stressing on the long legacy Indo-Nepal relations, he remarked, “the issue of better connectivity becomes all the more important if it concerns both the countries, because our relations are not simply of neighbours but because History and Geography have connected us through culture, nature, families, language, development and many more threads”.

The Prime Minister said, “My Government is committed to develop better transportation facilities with all the friendly nations and to further develop relations in trade, culture, education etc… India is working on cross connectivity projects Road, Rail and Transmission lines in Nepal.”

Referring to 2015 earthquake in Nepal, Modi said, “India played the role of first responder in relief and rescue operations and now is standing shoulder to shoulder with our friends in the reconstruction of Nepal”.

Out of Government of India’s commitment to build 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed. PM Oli thanked India for its efforts.

–IANS

abn/skp/