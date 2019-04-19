Modi surname: Case filed against Rahul in Bihar

Patna, April 24 (IANS) A case was filed against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a Bihar court for his reported statement that “all thieves have Modi as their surnames”.

A BJP leader Manoj Modi on Wednesday filed the case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Purnea district.

The petitioner’s lawyer Delip Kumar Deepak said his client Manoj Modi was deeply hurt by Gandhi’s statement.

Last week Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi also filed a defamation case against Gandhi for the same reported statement.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had filed the case in the CJM court in Patna under Section 500 of the IPC. “Rahul defames and hurts the sentiments of everyone who has the Modi surname,” he had said.

–IANS

