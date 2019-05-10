Modi takes a dig at Kamal Nath, talks of 1984 riots

Khandwa, May 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath without naming him.

Addressing a rally at Chhaigaon Makhan in the Khandwa parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said someone accused of involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots has been made the Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister also took potshot at Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who on Thursday had said “huwa toh huwa” (it happened, so what), referring to the 1984 riots.

Pitroda had later expressed regret over his remarks.

–IANS

hindi-pgh/pcj