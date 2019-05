New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Narendrabhai Damodardas Modi, who led the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a spectacular victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday took oath as the Prime Minister.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy in Hindi to Modi at a ceremony attended by thousands of people at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

–IANS

