Modi tells NDA leaders to work unitedly for people

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met here on Sunday to discuss coordination and strategy ahead of the start of Parliament session on Monday.

According to sources, Modi told the members that they should display unity at the session. He said the BJP-led NDA had received a massive mandate and it should reflect in the work done by the elected representatives.

Modi told the members he would always be available to resolve issues concerning their states. The whole country was one and the government would work for progress for every corner of the country, he added.

The NDA meeting was preceded by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party executive. After the meeting of NDA leaders, Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had an almost hour-long one-to-one conversation.

The NDA meeting was attended by almost all allies of the BJP.

The 17th Lok Sabha will have its first sitting on Monday and new members will take oath over the next three days.

–IANS

ps/rs/pcj