Modi, Thai PM discuss boosting bilateral ties

Kathmandu, Aug 31 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Thailand counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha on the sidelines of the Fourth Bimstec Summit here and discussed strengthening of bilateral ties.

“Connecting with an important partner from Southeast Asia,” Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

“The PM had a good meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand. The leaders exchanged views on further cementing our bilateral relationship.”

The meeting gains significance as Thailand has assumed the role of the country coordinator for India with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

India has been increasing its engagements with Southeast Asia under its Act East Policy.

–IANS

