Modi thanks people for making BJP single largest party in Karnataka

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the people of Karnataka for their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged as the single largest party in 224-member Assembly.

“I thank my sisters and brothers of Karnataka for steadfastly supporting the BJP’s development agenda and making BJP the single largest party in the state. I salute the stupendous work of BJP Karyakartas who toiled round the clock and worked for the party,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after Karnataka delivered a hung Assembly, with the BJP set to win 104 seats. The BJP fell short of eight seats of a simple majority.

The voting for 222 seats were held on Saturday.

The Congress, despite being bruised in an election it had hoped to win, was set to take 78 seats and the JD-S could be victorious in 37 constituencies – just short of its tally of 2013. Independents and smaller parties bagged three seats.

