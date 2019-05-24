Modi to address Maldivian Parliament

Male, May 29 (IANS) The Maldives Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the House during his expected visit to the atoll nation on June 7-8.

“Maldives Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite PM @narendramodi to address a sitting of the House during his upcoming visit to the Maldives,” Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted on Wednesday.

This will be Modi’s first bilateral visit after assuming office for a second term on Thursday.

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed, who was earlier appointed the Speaker of Parliament, said on Tuesday that President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih invited Modi to deliver an address in the Maldivian Parliament, the Edition newspaper reported.

The Indian Prime Minister had earlier visited the Maldives in November 2018 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, after he defeated Abdulla Yameen in the presidential polls.

This was followed by Solih’s visit to India in December.

Solih had telephoned Modi after he led the NDA to a resounding electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

–IANS

soni/mr