Modi to address NDA rally in Patna on March 3

Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an NDA rally in Patna on March 3, an official announced here on Sunday.

“The NDA will hold the biggest ever rally in Patna on March 3. It will be addressed by Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP chief Amit Shah,” Janata Dal-United (JD-U) state President Vashisht Narain Singh said.

Lok Janshakti Party’S Pasupati Kumar Paras and the Bharatiya Janata Party state President Nityanand Rai were also be in attendance.

He said the three allies of NDA in Bihar will work together to garner support for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress is organising an anti-BJP rally named ‘Jan Aakansha’ at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Feb 3. It will be addressed by party President Rahul Gandhi.

