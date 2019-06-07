Modi to have bilateral discussions with Macron ahead of G7 summit

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France in August to attend the G7 summit will be preceded by a bilateral engagement with French President Emmanuel Macron, French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Baptiste Lemoyne said on Monday.

Lemoyne said on the sidelines of an event here that President Macron and Prime Minister Modi have “a strong relationship personally and a great mutual respect.”

“That’s why President Macron was very happy to invite Prime Minister Modi to join the G7 leaders’ meeting in France at the end of August. This participation (of Modi) will be preceded by a bilateral visit that will add very important momentum in the relations,” he said.

Lemoyne is the first French leader to visit India since the Modi government assumed charge in its second term. His visit is aimed at laying the groundwork for Modi’s visit.

During the day, Lemoyne met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who said they had a productive exchange of views on global issues.

“Productive exchange of views on global issues. Appreciated special invitation to PM to join the G7 Summit in August,” Jaishankar tweeted.

–IANS

ps/kr