Modi to hold 10 public meetings, seek votes for BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Nov 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for the BJP candidates in Madhya Pradesh, and hold 10 public meetings over 5 days in the poll-bound state.

State BJP President Rakesh Singh said that between November 16 and November 25, Modi will tour the state, addressing people in several districts.

Voting for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly will taken place on November 28, and results are expected on December 8.

The Prime Minister will address public meetings in Gwalior and Shahdol on November 16, and in Chhindwara and Indore on November 18, Singh said.

Modi will seek votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in Jhabua and Rewa on November 20, while he will address public meetings in Mandsaur and Chhatarpur on November 23.

On November 25, he will address public meetings in Vidisha and Jabalpur.

–IANS

hindi/shs