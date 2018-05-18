Modi to inaugurate KGP expressway on May 27

Chandigarh, May 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway (Eastern Peripheral Expressway) project, intended to relieve Delhi from traffic congestion, on May 27, a Haryana government spokesman said here on Wednesday.

The inaugural ceremony of the expressway will held at the district sports stadium in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

“This project had been completed in a record time of two years at the cost of Rs 5,763 crore. It is the country’s first Axis Control Highway and the vehicles would have to pay toll equivalent to their travel,” the spokesman said.

Kundli and Palwal are both in Haryana. While Kundli is in Haryana’s Sonipat district, bordering Delhi, Palwal is south of Faridabad district, about 80 km from Delhi.

“Before the inauguration of KGP Expressway, the Prime Minister would inaugurate the Digital Art Gallery of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at the toll plaza in Jakhauli village in district Sonipat,” the spokesman said.

A replica of 36 monuments like India Gate, Gateway of India, Ashoka Stambha, showcasing the art and culture of the country has been established at the gallery.

The Prime Minister will land at helipads specially constructed along the expressway.

