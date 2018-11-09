Modi to inaugurate KMP Expressway on Nov 19

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana on November 19, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday.

Khattar, who was on his way from Gurugram to Jhajjar, reviewed the KMP Expressway project and the arrangements regarding the Prime Minister’s visit to Sultanpur village in Gurugram on November 19.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister would inaugurate the KMP Expressway and Ballabhgarh Metro and lay the foundation stone for Haryana Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal.

“Apart from this, he would also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects,” Khattar said.

The original completion deadline for the 135-km KMP expressway was July 2009 but the project got mired in controversies and litigation with deadlines being continuously extended.

The expressway, which will provide an alternative route to vehicles to go towards Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, is expected to help ease traffic flow, especially of heavy vehicles, through national capital New Delhi.

It passes through five districts in Haryana — Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurgaon, Mewat and Palwal.

The significance of the KMP expressway is that it will connect four major national highways (NH), NH-1 (Delhi-Ambala-Amritsar), NH-2 (Delhi-Agra-Varanasi-Dankuni), NH-8 (Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai) and NH-10 (Delhi-Hisar-Fazilka-Indo-Pak border).

It will significantly reduce the traffic from north Indian states to central, western and south India and vice versa.

The Haryana government has announced plans to develop five new cities over an area of 50,000 hectares on each side of the KMP (KMP) expressway.

