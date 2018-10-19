Modi to inaugurate National Police Memorial

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Police Memorial on Sunday to recognize the the sacrifices made by police personnel since Independence.

The 30-ft monolith erected on 6.12 acres in Chanakyapuri represents all state and union territories’ police forces as well as central police organisations of the country, an official statement said.

“Since 1947, 34,844 police personnel have been martyred, with 424 losing their lives this year. Many of these brave lives were lost in the fight against terrorism,” it said.

“Further, a large number of police lives were lost in prevention of crime and in maintenance of law and order.”

The statement said a police museum would also be inaugurated.

