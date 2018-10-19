Modi to interact with IT, electronic manufacturing professionals

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday interact with IT and electronic manufacturing professionals across India via video-conference, as he launches the ‘Main Nahin Hum’ portal and mobile application.

Modi will meet with key industry leaders and address a gathering consisting of IT professionals, and employees of IT and electronic manufacturing organisations from about 100 locations, a release said on Tuesday.

The portal, which works on the theme ‘Self4Society’, will enable IT professionals and organisations to bring together their efforts towards social causes on one platform.

“In doing so, the portal is expected to help catalyse greater collaboration towards the service of the weaker sections of society, especially by leveraging the benefits of technology. It is also expected to generate wider participation of interested people who are motivated to work for the benefit of society,” the statement added.

–IANS

spk/shs/sed