Modi to launch renovation of Sree Krishna temple in Bahrain

Manama (Bahrain), Aug 22 (IANS) A 200-year-old Sree Krishna temple in the Bahraini capital will be renovated at a cost of $4.2 million with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launching the renovation project during his visit here.

In the first ever prime ministerial visit by India, Modi, who arrives here on Saturday on a two-day state visit, will launch the renovation of the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama.

According to Bob Thaker, President of the Thattai Hindu Merchants Community, the newly-built three-storeyed structure is being built on a 45,000 sq feet land, and will have 80 per cent more capacity to host devotees, a media report said.

A special facility will be there to accommodate priests, he said.

The temple will also have a facility to host Hindu weddings — in line with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority’s initiative to make the kingdom a hub for Indian weddings.

“There will also be a knowledge centre and a museum attached to the temple,” Thacker told the newsofbahrain.

Bhagwan Asarpota, a prominent member of the Thattai Hindu Merchants Community, said: “We are fortunate to have the Indian Prime Minister visit the temple amidst its 200th year celebrations.”

