Modi to lay foundation stone of Char Dham highway

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone of Char Dham highway project in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

“Will visit Devbhoomi Uttarakhand today (Tuesday) for the inauguration of a key infrastructure project, the Char Dham highway development programme,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

“Char Dham highway project will lead to creation of over 900 km of roads. Connectivity and tourism will get a strong boost through the project,” the Prime Minister said.

“Adding of bypasses, tunnels, bridges and flyovers will ease travel. Proper slope stabilisation will ensure protection against landslides,” he said pointing out at the towards ensuring uninterrupted all weather safe journey for pilgrims to the four shrines.

The Prime Minister also said that he will address a public meeting in Dehradun during his Uttarakhand visit.

