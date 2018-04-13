Modi to meet German Chancellor on way back from Britain

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stop over in Germany and meet Chancellor Angela Merkel while on his way back from London, the Ewxternal Affairs Ministry announced on Saturday.

“At the suggestion of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making a brief stopover in Berlin on April 20 after completing his visits to Sweden and the United Kingdom,” the ministry said in a statement.

Modi will meet Merkel and the two leaders will exchange views on a number of bilateral, regional and global issues, it said.

“This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Chancellor Merkel began her fourth term on March 14, 2018.

“The visit demonstrates the commitment by the two countries to maintain the momentum of high level exchanges,” it added.

Modi will be visiting Sweden and Britain from April 16 to 20 during the course of which he will also participate in the first ever India-Nordic Summit and this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

–IANS

ab/vd