Modi to meet NDA MPs ahead of swearing in

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Thursday will meet the NDA’s newly elected MPs who will take the oath of office and secrecy with him later in the day.

The possible Ministers will meet Modi for high tea at his official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, at 4.30 p.m., informed sources said.

Earlier, BJP President Amit Shah met the Prime Minister and finalized the names of MPs who will make it to the new government.

–IANS

bns/ksk/mr