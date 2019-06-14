Modi to meet party leaders on simultaneous polls

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss “one nation, one election” among other key issues.

Modi has invited the heads of all political parties having representatives in Parliament on Wednesday to freely interact and exchange views with the government. He will also interact with the members of both Houses of Parliament on June 20 over governance issues.

Modi’s pitch for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections has been strongly backed by Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), while some other opposition parties termed the suggestion as “impractical”.

The Prime Minister is also likely to discuss the plans for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and creating good atmosphere in the Parliament with the party leaders.

–IANS

ak/vd