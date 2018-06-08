Modi to unveil multiple projects in Chhattisgarh on Thursday

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh on Thursday to unveil multiple projects in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

In Bhilai, Modi will inaugurate the modernised and expanded Bhilai Steel Plant. The modernisation includes installation of latest technologies for improvement in productivity, yield, quality, cost competitiveness, energy efficiency and environmental protection, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

During the same event, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIT Bhilai.

He will unveil also a plaque to mark the commencement of phase-2 of BharatNet. The BharatNet project envisages connecting Gram Panchayats with underground optical fibre network.

Before arriving in Bhilai, Modi will visit Naya Raipur smart city where he will inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre for the city.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate air services between Jagdalpur and Raipur, according to the PMO release.

He will also distribute laptops, certificates and cheques to beneficiaries under various schemes.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting.

Elections to the Chhattisgarh Assembly are scheduled to be held later this year.

–IANS

mak/pgh/mr