Modi to visit Kedarnath on Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath on Diwali and offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple.

Sources said Modi is also expected to review the progress of development projects including construction of main approach to Kedarnath temple and development of Shankaracharya Kutir and Shankaracharya Museum.

During his visit to the shrine last year, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for five infrastructure development projects. These included development of the retaining wall and ghat on the Mandakini and Saraswati and also houses for temple priests.

The shrine was struck by calamitous floods in 2013.

Sources said Modi is also likely to meet ITBP personnel guarding the border with China.

–IANS

ps/prs