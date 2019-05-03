Modi tom-toms UN action against Azhar to seek vote

Basti (Uttar Pradesh), May 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday said India achieved an unprecedented success in its fight against terror and got Masood Azhar designated as an “international terrorist” by the UN security Council.

Now Pakistan would have to take action against him, Modi said and added, “Pakistan’s helplessness strengthens India. Kin of martyrs got relief. Now, we’ll search and kill the terrorists”.

Addressing an election meeting, Modi said, “We are extremely conscious of the internal security as well as the security of borders. That’s why Masood Azhar has been declared an international terrorist. Now Pakistan will have to take action against him, otherwise it will have to be ready to become Somalia”.

The UN Security Council has included Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief Masood Azhar in the list of global terrorists.

–IANS

