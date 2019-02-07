Modi turns to Tamil heroes to make a connect

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Feb 10 (IANS) In an attempt to establish a connect with the local audience, Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday quoted from Thirukurual and peppered his speech with local names.

In his address, Modi recalled the bravery of Tiruppur Kumaran and Dheeran Chinnamalai, and said his government was providing ‘Kamaraj Rule’ — corruption free rule for the people.

In a way he also tried to counter the Congress that used to say it would bring back ‘Kamaraj Rule’ in the state if voted to power.

Modi was addressing a public rally after launching several new projects and inaugurating completed projects.

In a state where there is 69 per cent reservation, Modi said social justice is an article of faith for his government and not a mathematical equation.

On his government’s decision of providing 10 per cent reservation to economically backward sections of the society, Modi said the move defined equality of opportunity for all.

The prime minister said the 10 per cent quota would not affect the existing reservation for Scheduled Castes/Tribes and Other Backward Communities.

Modi said for a long time opposition parties created tension in the society on the issue of social justice.

He concluded his address by quoting from Thirukural that said the height of lotus flower depends on the depth of water in the pond, and the height of a person’s development depends on his high thinking.

Thirukural, written by Thiruvalluvar, comprises 1,330 couplets of one-and-half lines laying down virtues and the way of life for people.

Modi said people should focus on positivity and commitment to serve the poor to create an India that provides good education to children, affordable medicine to elderly, proper irrigation facilities to farmers and more opportunities to youth.

