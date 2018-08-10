Modi unfurls national flag at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort here on the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day.

Dressed in a white kurta and a safa (turban) of a similar hue tinged with orange and green, he unfurled the flag at the 17th century monument amid a 21-gun salute.

Modi was received at Lahori Gate of Red Fort by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra.

He then reviewed a tri-services guard of honour.

This is Modi’s fifth speech at the Red Fort since he became the Prime Minister.

