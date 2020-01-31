Modi ‘upset’ with Hegde, MP may be blocked from BJP Parl meet

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to be “very upset” with party Katnataka MP Ananthkumar Hegde’s comments on Mahatma Gandhi, say sources. So much so that not only a showcause notice is being served to him but he may face temporary suspension from attending BJP’s Parliamentary party meetings.

The notice that is being served to Hegde seeks to know why action should not be taken against the lawmaker. The BJP is also mulling him to block from attending the Parliamentary party meeting for the rest of the Budget session.

This strong action against Hegde is being thought about, after the PM expressed his deep displeasure to the BJP top brass on Monday. The BJP too thinks it to be counter productive, given the BJP-led Centre celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi amid much fanfare.

The former Union Minister had attacked Mahatma Gandhi while addressing an event in Bengaluru, and termed the freedom movement as drama, questioning how such people could be called Mahatma.

The MP from Uttara Kannada has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Hegde alleged that “the freedom movement was staged with consent and support of the British”.

“It was not a genuine fight but was an adjustment freedom struggle,” he had said.

–IANS

abn/vd