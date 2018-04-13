Modi urges Maoists to shun path of violence

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), April 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made an appeal to Maoists from Chhattisgarh to shun violence as the government is duty-bound to protect their rights.

“On the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, I would like to ask the youth on the path of violence that the Constitution takes care of your rights. It is government’s duty to protect your rights. You need not pick arms and destroy your lives,” Modi said while addressing the gathering after launching “Ayushman Bharat” scheme here.

Modi also said that the people behind the violent activities were from outside the state and it was they who were responsible for the death of local youths.

“None of their chiefs is from your area. They have come from outside to your state. If you read their names, surnames, you will understand who they are. They do not die. They hide safely in the jungles. They send your children in front to face the bullet. Would you leave your children behind such people?”

“The government is duty-bound to ensure school education to children and remuneration to agriculture produce,” he said.

Stating that the security personnel risk their lives for smooth functioning of schools, construction of roads, etc., Modi appealed to the people of Chhattisgarh to follow the path of development.

–IANS

