Modi urges youth to vote in Goa and Punjab

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people, particularly the youth, to vote as Goa and Punjab went to polls on Saturday.

“Urging people… to turnout in record numbers and vote in the assembly elections. I particularly urge my young friends to vote,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

In Punjab, out of over 1.98 crore electorates, about six lakh young voters will be casting their vote for the first time and decide the fate of 1,145 candidates, including 81 women and a lone transgender for 117 assembly seats.

Voting for by-election to the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat is also taking place.

Goa has 11.08 lakh registered voters, of which about 23 per cent are aged between 18 and 30 years, who are voting for 40 seats.

There are 22,614 polling stations in Punjab and 1,642 in Goa. Voting in Punjab began at 8 a.m and in Goa at 7 a.m.

The counting of votes in both the states will take place on March 11.

–IANS

