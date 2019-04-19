Modi votes in Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar, April 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling booth in Ranip, Ahmedabad, a part ofthe Gujarat’s Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency, in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah is the party candidate from this constituency, which was earlier represented by BJP veteran L.K. Advani.

Modi arrived at the polling booth in Nishan Higher Secondary School along with Shah and party workers. He met his mother at her residence before heading to the booth.

Voting is underway for all 26 parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat.

–IANS

