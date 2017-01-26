Modi walks on Rajpath, waves to crowd

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appeared to have given some anxious moments to his security personnel as he decided to walk a few paces along Rajpath to wave to the cheering crowd after the Republic Day function had ended.

Modi greeted people seated on both sides of Rajpath soon after President Pranab Mukherjee left the venue along with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chief Guest at the parade.

Modi first walked towards people sitting on the opposite side of the saluting dais and then crossed the road to wave to people sitting on the other side.

The security personnel kept pace with Modi and maintained a security ring around him.

–IANS

aks/ps/rn