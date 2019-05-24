Modi will transform Muslim lives, says tea vendor

Ahmedabad, May 26 (IANS) Imtiyazbhai, who runs a tea stall near Gujarat BJP’s old headquarters in Ahmedabad’s Khanpur area from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his babysteps in politics, on Sunday said he was sure Modi would change the lives of Muslims in the country.

Imtiyazbhai, in his 60s, remembers Modi having tea and snacks at his stall while another Muslim man joined in to recall that the Prime Minister used to ask for video cassette recorder (VCR) from his TV shop nearby to “show video cassettes to journalists”.

Asked about his expectations from the BJP government, Imtiyazbhai told Gujarati TV channel GSTV: “I was very happy to hear Modi Saheb’s speech yesterday when he spoke about the welfare of minorities.”

With others around nodding in agreement, he beamed: “I am very confident Modi will transform the lives of Muslims not only in Gujarat but also across the country. We hope and believe that he will work improving the education and health situation of the Muslims.

“He used to order tea and snacks at the BJP office and also sit at my stall. I remember him to be a very nice and helpful man,” Imtiyazbhai recalled.

He appeared enthused that Modi and BJP President Amit Shah were arriving at the Khanpur office at the JP Chowk to deliver a thanks-giving address here.

–IANS

desai/mr/pg