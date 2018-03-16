Modi wishes people on Navaratri

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Navaratri and the beginning of the “new year”.

“Several people across the nation are celebrating the start of the New Year. I convey my greetings to all those celebrating. May the year ahead be a wonderful one,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“On Gudi Padwa, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra. I hope the coming year marks the fulfilment of all your dreams and aspirations,” he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister also extended his greetings to the people of Manipur.

“Sajibu Cheiraoba greetings to the people of Manipur. May the coming year bring peace and prosperity in everyone’s lives.”

