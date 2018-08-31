Modi writes to teachers, urges them to connect students with tech trends

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that 21st century will be shaped by societies that accord topmost importance to education, research, and innovation and urged teachers to stay up-to-date with the latest advances in technology and connect students with the technological trends.

In an e-mail letter to lakhs of teachers on Teachers’ Day, Modi paid tributes to former President S. Radhakrishnan and said teachers inspire as well as inform, educate and enlighten.

Radhakrishnan’s birthday is celebrated as Teachers’ Day.

In his e-mail, Modi mentioned tremendous influence of teachers on the lives of children, and added that the values inculcated by them stay with the students for a lifetime.

Modi quoted former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam, who had said: “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre and future of an individual.”

According to an official release, Modi said 21st century will be shaped by societies that accord topmost importance to education, research, and innovation.

“Needless to say, this makes the role of our teachers extremely vital. I am sure you are keeping up-to-date with the latest advances in technology and further connecting your students with the technological trends,” Modi wrote in his letter to teachers.

He mentioned some of the efforts that the government is undertaking to bring about “a paradigm shift” in the education sector.

“Thanks to the monumental efforts of teachers like you, the focus has successfully shifted from outlays to outcomes, from teaching to learning. The emphasis on skill development has received a significant push due to the Atal Tinkering Labs. Numerous universities are being set up across India so that no youngster is denied the joys of quality education,” he said.

Noting that October 2 will mark the start of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, Modi exhorted the teaching community to take the lead in furthering the thoughts and noble ideals of the Father of Nation in an innovative manner among the students.

He appreciated the “stupendous role of the teaching community in strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission.”

Referring to his vision of a New India by 2022, when the country will mark 75 years of freedom, Modi urged the teaching community to devote the coming four years towards fulfilling the dreams and vision of those who gave their lives for our freedom.

“I urge you to focus on any issue close to your heart, mobilise local communities and make a positive difference in the lives of those around you. This would be a fitting tribute to our freedom fighters and further the resolve to build a New India,” he said.

–IANS

ps/prs