Modi, Xi begin second round of talks in Wuhan

Wuhan, April 28 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping began their second round of talks in Wuhan on Saturday.

They walked by the East Lake as they resumed the second round of discussion. It will be followed by a boat ride before they meet over lunch.

The talks on Saturday were expected to be more substantive.

After his Friday’s talks with Xi, Modi described them as “fruitful and extensive” that included Sino-India relations and other international issues.

“I am very pleased to meet with President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. We conducted extensive and fruitful talks and exchanged opinions on strengthening India-China relations and other international issues,” Modi said on Sina Weibo, China’s Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, the two leaders agreed that healthy bilateral ties were important for a better world as they met in the Chinese city Wuhan to re-set the ties between the two nations hit by last year’s military face-off.

On the opening day of the two-day summit, when the Chinese rolled out the red carpet for Modi, both the leaders said they would want more such informal meetings. Modi invited Xi to India in 2019.

Modi and Xi have said that a healthy Sino-Indian ties were imperative to maintain peace and stability in the world.

