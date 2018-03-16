Modi, Xi talk; pledge more cooperation

Beijing, March 20 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday talked over telephone and pledged to deepen bilateral ties.

China’s state news agency Xinhua said Xi told Modi that he was ready to enhance communication with the Indian leader on long-term strategic bilateral issues to promote political mutual trust.

Xi, who Modi congratulated on his re-election as China’s President, also said that Beijing was willing to maintain the good momentum of bilateral cooperation with India.

According to Xinhua, Modi pledged to deepen ties with China.

Sino-Indian relations soured due to a 73-day military stand-off at Doklam in the eastern sector of their disputed border.

