Modified lockdown in Rajasthan from April 21, says Gehlot

Jaipur, April 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that a ‘Modified Lockdown’ will be implemented in the state from a phased manner from April 21 and permitted start of the industrial units after April 20 in rural and industrial areas.

“This step will provide employment to the migrant labourers present in the state,” he said while addressing a high-level meeting on the lockdown held at his official residence.

He said that industries in the urban areas can also be started if they have the facility to provide accommodation for the labourers at the workplace, as commuting of labourers from outside will not be permitted.

He directed that the District Collector, the RIICO, District Industry Centre and Police in coordination should ensure this, so that there is no problem on starting the industries during the lockdown. He asked officials to make foolproof arrangement so that entrepreneurs icould contact the officer concerned for any requirement. Besides this, arranging passes for labourers and employees should be made easy.

The Chief Minister has also directed opening of other government offices in a phased manner. He said that at present, departments involved in essential services are fully functional but other offices should also start working in coming times.

Presence of Group A and B officers should be ensured as per requirement, he said, adding that one-third personnel of Groups C and D should be called and asked to abide by social distancing.

Gehlot also said that work related to PWD and Irrigation should be started in rural areas, while the rural job guarantee scheme works should be intensified by following the social distancing and other health related protocols. This move will provide more and more employment opportunities to labourers in rural areas, he added.The Chief Minister also directed that curfew imposed in the areas that are hotspots of corona infection should be strictly followed, and no one permitted to commute in these areas, adding that it should be ensured that the detailed guidelines issued by the Centre over extension of lockdown till May 3 should be completely followed.

The state government is working in coordination with the Centre to protect the general public from this pandemic and in making the economic activities easy, he said.

Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Home Rajeeva Swarup, Additional Chief Secretary Medical & Health Rohit Kumar Singh and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

