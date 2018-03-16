Modi’s ‘Acche Din’ claim will take a beating: Rahul

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of job creation, saying he is in denial about the threat of “massive unemployment” and added that his “Acche Din” claim will take a beating.

In a tweet, Gandhi referred to economist Paul Krugman’s remarks at an event here and said the Congress had been constantly laying stress on job creation.

“The Nobel prize winning economist, Paul Krugman, confirms what we’ve been saying for over two years now. Mass unemployment is the biggest threat India faces. Unfortunately, we have a PM who lives in denial. Afraid his ‘Acche Din’ PR will take a beating,” Gandhi said.

He termed Modi’s “Acche Din” pitch, made in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, as a public relations (PR) exercise.

