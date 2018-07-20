Modi’s answer to everything is Hindu-Muslim: Trinamool

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Attacking the Narendra Modi-led government, Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi on Friday said that the Prime Minister’s way of dealing with every problem relating to the problems of the country’s people is “polarisation”.

“Be it the questions raised on finance policies, unemployment or the exports being going down or the banks being destroyed, you have only one answer — Hindu-Muslim, Bharat-Pakistan, Shamshan-Kabristan,” he said during a debate on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

He took a dig at Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on his party treating its enemies as equals with reference to Mahabharata in which Pandavas performed the Shraadh for the Kauravas, they killed in the battle.

Trivedi compared the BJP with the Kauravas saying, they “were also big in number while Pandavas were only five”.

He then attacked the Modi regime over the promise to build Ram temple in Ayodhya in a poetic style.

“For you Ram is only in Ayodhya, for us Ram is in everything, he is everywhere.

“You might have a big chest, what you need is a big heart. For example, Mahatma Gandhi didn’t have a big chest, what he had was a big heart.”

“You questioned why no confidence motion. Well, still if you don’t understand why. I can’t explain.”

He also attached the government on the unprecedented January 12 press conference in which four senior sitting judges of the Supreme Court met the media to complain that the administration of the country’s top court was not in order, saying the country’s democracy is in danger.

“The judiciary has said what it had to say…all your institutions are crumbling.”

“The danger alarm for the country is not being taken seriously.”

