Modi’s appeal to voters in Varanasi

Varanasi, May 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an emotional appeal to the people of Varanasi in a video posted on his website, calling himself a ‘Kashi vaasi and outlining his personal and emotional association with Kashi and its people.

“It is often said that whosoever come to Kashi even once becomes a part of the city. In the last five years I have experienced this every passing moment. In moulding me and giving a direction to my political and spiritual being, Kashi has a huge influence on me,” he said.

Modi underlined that Kashi was not a mere word for him but an inspiration in terms of religion, spirituality and culture. “I am fortunate that its people provided me with an opportunity to serve then,” he stated.

Talking about the presiding deity of Varanasi, Baba Vishwanath, he said that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him to be in the service of the city.

“My people of Kashi have blessed me by giving me an opportunity to serve them,” Modi said.

He said he was proud of people’s participation in the development of Varanasi in the last five years and added that it serves as an example for the whole country.

He also outlined various developmental initiatives undertaken in the city during his tenure.

Modi stressed upon Kashi’s significance and said a lot of work is still left to be be done.

“In the last five years, we have done a lot of work for Kashi but a lot is still left. We have to do this together. It is our vow that we will not let the speed of this development stop,” he stated.

“This time when I came for the road show, you assured me that you will handle everything. I have faith in every word. For me, those words are a promise. I know that every resident of Kashi is fighting the elections for and as Narendra Modi.”

He urged people to vote early and avoid the scorching summer sun and asked them to celebrate the exercise as a festival.

