Modi’s clarification on closeness to industrialists unsuccessful: Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarification over his closeness and association with industrialists an “unsuccessful try” as people are now raising questions.

“The closeness of the PM with those who looted the country and all the investigating agencies failed to nab them. Giving a contract of the Air Force to a 10-day old company and whose owner is a friend of PM. All these are raising questions among the people. Sir, your clarification is unsuccessful try,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Modi on Sunday said he was not afraid of being seen with industrialists playing a key role in the nation’s development because his intentions were “noble”.

–IANS

