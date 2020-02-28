Modi’s tweet on quitting social media baffles Tweeple

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday surprised everyone by tweeting that he was thinking of giving up social media accounts, his post shocked netizens who asked him to reconsider his decision.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” Modi tweeted.

Minutes after the tweet, social media went abuzz as to why the Prime Minister was thinking about leaving social media platforms. Netizens bombarded him with questions and requested him not to quit social media.

Army veteran and BJP leader Major Surendra Poonia tweeted, “No Sir @narendramodi… Your presence on social media is the biggest counter force against all those who are trying 24×7 to harm civilisational value/ethos, culture & history of Bharat. You are the voice & face of Billion Patriot Indians…Sir, Plz don’t leave social media.”

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote, “So that’s the reason Sonia Gandhi doesn’t have any Social Media account?”

“Modi Ji… Winners never give up…@narendramodi Ji” wrote SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “One tweet & the country has gone into a tizzy. That’s his power, he knows that & he wields that, troll him all you want. Am assuming he means to discuss restraint on platforms or weekly detox. Just hope his message helps reduce the hate & divisiveness we see on social media these days.”

A user wrote, “I don’t believe our PM will really be taking such step. He is an avid social media user who has harnessed its potential to the maximum. I think it’s gonna be some surprise.”

Another post read, “Your positivity, energy on social media is the need of the hour Sir! We know there’s a lott of negativity going around but you have to stand strong against this situation & overcome it. Nation needs your power.”

Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while over 4.4 crore people follow him on Facebook. On Instagram, Modi has more than 3.5 crore followers. On YouTube, the Prime Minister has 45 lakh followers.

However, not everyone seemed to be amused by the Prime Minister’s tweet. “Give up hatred, not social media accounts,” tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Respected Modi ji, earnestly wish you would give this advise to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in you name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India.”

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote, “No amount of fudging of data by abruptly altering GDP figures or distraction of social media accounts will change the harsh reality of joblessness for the country’s youth, and the social divisiveness being promoted in that environment.”

