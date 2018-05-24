Mohamed Salah could still play in World Cup

Cairo, May 27 (IANS) Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Champions League Final in Kiev, could still recover in time to play for Egypt in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Egypt’s national team doctor Mohamed Abu al Ela said.

The possibility that he could recover in time was announced on Twitter by the Egyptian Soccer Federation and Egypt’s national team, based on information that the team’s doctor obtained from Liverpool’s physicians, who carried out an X-ray on Salah’s shoulder, reports Efe.

“The result was that the player suffered ligament damage in his shoulder,” the Egyptian doctor said on Saturday, adding that he was “optimistic regarding the possibility that Salah play with the national team in the World Cup.”

The injury occurred when Salah, who scored 44 goals across all competitions for Liverpool during the season, got tangled up with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the 25th minute of the Champions League Final at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.

The Egyptian forward was obviously in severe pain after his left shoulder slammed hard into the turf.

About five minutes later, Salah left the field in tears after being forced to exit the biggest game of his career.

