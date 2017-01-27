Mohammed Shami’s father is dead

Kanpur, Jan 27 (IANS) India speedster Mohammed Shamis father Tousif Ali passed away on Friday.

He suffered a heart attack. Shami left his rehab team with the T20 team, currently engaged in a three-match T20 series, and rushed to Kanpur.

“Team Shami condoles the death of Mohammed Shami’s father Tousif Ali, who passed away after suffering a heart attack. May the family get courage & strength to bear the loss. Rest in Peace, Sir,” Shami wrote on his Facebook account.

Shami is recuperating from a knee injury.

His father was hospitalised since January 5, after suffering his first heart attack.

The second T20 match against England is at Nagpur on January 29.

