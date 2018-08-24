Mohan Chaturvedi replaces Bhatia as DDCA selector

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Ending the confusion over veteran Rajat Bhatia’s appointment as selector of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) after he decided to continue as a player in the upcoming domestic season, the DDCA on Thursday dropped him from the post.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the DDCA has named Mohan Chaturvedi as the replacement for Bhatia in the men’s selection committee.

Earlier, the newly formed DDCA Cricket Committee — comprising Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra, Rahul Sanghvi and Gautam Gambhir — had named Bhatia and Parvinder Awana as selectors of the senior and junior Delhi teams, respectively.

But, according to media reports, Bhatia was yet to receive any formal appointment letter or any information from the DDCA about his appointment following which he gave his consent to represent Uttarakhand as a guest player.

–IANS

tri/nir