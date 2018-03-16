Mohit Malik loves his rockstar avatar for TV show

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actor Mohit Malik says he is in love with his rockstar look in TV show “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”.

In the show, he will be seen wearing a leather jacket and combat boots. His character is named Sikander.

“I have the signature rockstar look in ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’,” Mohit said in a statement.

“I have donned the classic leather jacket and electric guitar look for my role as Sikander which adds to the intensity of the role. I’m loving the look. It’s nothing like what I have done before,” he added.

“Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”, which will beam on Star Plus from Monday, tells the story of seven-year-old Kullfi (essayed by Aakriti Sharma) and her talent of making a song on every situation.

Set in a village near Pathankot, it is about how Kullfi gets happiness and positivity in any situation with her songs.

Produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha from 4 Lion films, the show also stars Anjali Anand, Pallavi Rao and Mehul Buch.

–IANS

