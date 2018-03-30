Mohit Malik maintains diary for ‘Kullfi…’ role

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actor Mohit Malik, who essays Sikander Singh Gill in the TV show “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”, says he has started maintaing a diary in which he makes notes for the character.

The actor has also been taking music lessons, learning Punjabi language and writing musical notes for the Star Plus show, read a statement.

“My character demanded me to do a lot of homework. I worked hard to understand the characterization and behaviour of Sikander Singh Gill. I even have started writing a diary when I am on the sets as it gives me more edge,” said Mohit.

Mohit has earlier worked in shows like “Pari Hoon Main”, “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann” and “Doli Armaano Ki”.

