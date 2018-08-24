Mohit Malik planning to start family soon

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor Mohit Malik, who plays a father in a TV show, says he wants a daughter in real life too.

He is currently seen as a rock star and a father in the show “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”.

“Addite (Addite Shirwaikar) and I plan to start a family very soon, maybe in the coming two to three years. I always wanted to have a daughter and after playing a father to two beautiful daughters on the show, I think I will be a good father,” Mohit said in a statement.

“We wanted to settle down financially before we planned anything. I currently have two cafes in the city and both are doing really well. So, I think we can now afford to bring another life into the world.”

