Mohun Bagan president steps in to clear player dues

Kolkata, May 7 (IANS) City football giants Mohun Bagan club president Swapan Sadhan Bose on Monday stepped in to clear the players’ arrears, stating he would provide Rs one crore to resolve the crisis.

In a letter to Mohun Bagan general secretary Anjan Mitra, Bose said he decided to intervene after players were left in the lurch, not getting salaries for the last three months.

“I have decided to give Rupees one crore so that the salaries of players can be paid on an urgent basis,” Bose wrote in the letter.

The Mohun Bagan administration had defaulted on three payment dates (March 15, and April 15 and 30) and Bose’s action ensures the May 31 deadline won’t be missed.

Mohun Bagan were hurled into turmoil when 19 executive committee members resigned citing lack of commitment and transparency in the club’s functioning.

Besides non-payment of player salaries, the ex-co members led by assistant secretary Srinjoy Bose and finance secretary Debasish Dutta, who had also resigned in March, also complained of not being able to put together a squad for the upcoming season due to the imbroglio.

Bose expressed his concern about the spate of events, reiterating that the infighting among officials should not affect the players.

“I am deeply sad and disturbed at all the news reports about my beloved club which is going on all over the media. I am also equally concerned like my members and supporters about the present situation. What is more disturbing is that the players are not getting their salary for the last three months,” the letter read.

“I believe that we might have many differences but that should not affect the players because it is they who play and bring glory and laurels to our club. And also such news creates a bad name for our club among the other players all over the country,” the letter further read.

Last week, secretary Satyajit Chatterjee also put down his papers.

Mohun Bagan finished third in the I-League table and lost in the Super Cup semifinal against eventual champions Bengaluru FC.

