Mohun Bagan rope in Spanish striker Salva Chamorro

Kolkata, June 19 (IANS) City football giant Mohun Bagan on Wednesday roped in Spanish striker Salva Chamorro from Greek club Doxa Drama FC, a statement said.

The 29-year-old forward from Orihuela in Spain started his professional career in Villarreal. He played for the La Liga club’s reserve teams Villarreal C and Villarreal B between 2008 and 2012.

Chamorro, who also played for Barcelona B in 2016, played mostly in the Segunda Division and Segunda Division B in Spain.

He helped UE Llagostera become champions in Segunda Division B in 2013-14 by scoring 11 goals. Chamorro has also played in Portugal and Hong Kong before moving to Greece.

The signing was initiated by head coach Kibu Vicuna after discussing with the Mohun Bagan management.

“This is a challenge I am really looking forward to. After I spoke with Kibu and read about the legacy of Mohun Bagan, I never had any doubts in my mind. I am looking forward to working with Kibu, meeting the team and getting started,” Salva Chamorro said in a statement.

Mohun Bagan finished fifth in I-League last season with 29 points from 20 matches.

