Molestation charge ploy to malign BJP candidate: Mukul Roy

Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) BJP leader Mukul Roy on Saturday termed the allegation of molesting a minor girl against party’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha candidate Nilanjan Roy “a conspiracy to malign” him.

“It is a clear and heinous type of conspiracy to defame and malign the BJP candidate,” he told media persons here

According to the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR), the BJP candidate was allegedly involved in molesting a 17-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas district’s Falta in West Bengal last month.

“We have approached the CEO seeking immediate action against the said BJP candidate and they are looking into the matter,” WBCPCR Chairperson Ananya Chakraborty said.

Roy, however, accused the WBCPCR of being part of the conspiracy as the Commission members like Prasun Bhowmik and June Maliya have been seen campaigning for the ruling Trinamool Congress.

He said the entire thing has been cooked up to defame the BJP candidate as the Trinamool nominee – Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee – is not in a good position as far as the polls are concerned.

Asked about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim about a pen drive that can expose the BJP, Roy said: “She has no pen drive and it is simply a lie to mislead the people. She should apologise.”

Banerjee had earlier spoken about a pen drive on which she has some confidential information that can be shameful for the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Tamluk Lok Sabha candidate, Siddarth Naskar, accompanied by party workers held a sit-in outside the CEO’s office demanding 100 per cent deployment of central forces. In a letter, they demanded action against some criminals who “are carrying on a reign of terror”.

Tamluk will vote in the sixth phase on May 12.

–IANS

